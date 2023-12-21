 Expedite supply of Light Combat Aircraft to Indian Air Force: Parliament panel : The Tribune India

  • India
  Expedite supply of Light Combat Aircraft to Indian Air Force: Parliament panel

Expedite supply of Light Combat Aircraft to Indian Air Force: Parliament panel

Expedite supply of Light Combat Aircraft to Indian Air Force: Parliament panel

Photo for representational purpose only. - PTI file photo



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 20

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Defence has expressed ‘concern’ over the existing fighting force levels of the Indian Air Force and has recommended that theaterisation of armed forces should be completed setting pragmatic targets. A report of the committee was submitted to Parliament today.

R&D fund in DRDO budget declining

  • A Parliamentary Standing Committee, in its report presented in Parliament on Wednesday, has highlighted a ‘continuous declining trend’ of R&D funds in the expenditure of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)
  • “The R&D expenditure with respect to percentage of defence budget of DRDO should be increased in subsequent years,” the report said. The committee had noted ‘with concern’ that of 55 projects of DRDO, 23 were not completed on time.

The committee was informed by the MoD that delivery of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 1A fighter aircraft will commence from February 2024 and complete by January 2029 and the case for procurement of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) is under progress.

Expressing their concern over the existing force level in the Air Force, the committee desired that “all-out efforts be made to expedite supply of LCA”. The committee urged the MoD to make a time-bound schedule. The committee noted that plan for theaterisation of armed forces, or creation of integrated theatre commands has been considered by the forces at the highest level.

The report said “they recommend theaterisation of armed forces should be completed by setting out pragmatic targets and if required in a phased manner”. This assimilation would definitely help in the optimal utilisation of resources of armed forces and would bring down the defence expenditure in future, it said.

Integration of all the wings of armed forces is not only necessary but of paramount importance. In a war-like situation such an integration would act swiftly, with precision and also in a cost saving manner by reducing the paraphernalia, the report said.

The committee report said the MoD has informed “the induction of a third carrier through indigenous construction is being actively explored”. The Navy has a requirement of three operational aircraft carriers at any time. This is also important towards sustaining our maritime dominance in all three geographical expanse of the Indian Ocean Region, the report said.






