Expert panel to look into Cochin varsity stampede

PTI

Kochi, November 26

The Kerala Government on Sunday said it had decided to constitute an expert committee to look into the stampede during Cochin University’s annual festival a day ago that claimed the lives of four students and injured over 60 others.

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the expert panel would also frame terms of reference to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future. Besides, reports have been called from the university Vice-Chancellor and Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department regarding the tragic incident, the minister told reporters here.

She said the organisers were responsible for ensuring there was adequate preparedness when such events were hosted. She said further action would be taken after receiving all reports.

#Kerala