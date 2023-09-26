Experts review joint war doctrine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 25

As the creation of joint theatre commands inches closer to reality, the Indian armed forces for the first time discussed among themselves the probability of united operations. The forces also reviewed “joint doctrines”, needed to execute military operations unitedly.

The review of the “joint doctrines” was aimed at understanding the gaps, if any, in the planning and execution of operations. The future wars are expected to be fought in the domains of space and cyberspace. Long-range missiles aided by pin-point surveillance are likely to be used.

The review conference spanned over two sessions: Brainstorming the joint doctrine formulation process and reviewing the ongoing as well as future joint doctrines on diverse subjects, including cyberspace, amphibious warfare and space wars. “The conference was successful and achieved its aim,” the Ministry of Defence today said, adding the review was done on Saturday.

Subject matter experts from separate doctrine development agencies of tri-services, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the three services (Army, IAF and Navy) along with members from reputed think-tanks were present at the conference. The ‘Joint Doctrine Review Conference-2023’ was conducted at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment and was chaired by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, the Deputy Chief of the IDS.

The review was aimed at synergising and bridging the gaps in understanding between IDS and three services in formulation of doctrines, as also reviewing the progress of existing doctrines. It also helped in sharing best practices and ongoing initiatives on creating a joint doctrine to execute military plans with all three participating services.

#Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Defence #Indian Navy