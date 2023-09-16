 Explore possibilities of extending benefits of Covid-19 schemes to all orphan children: SC to Centre : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Explore possibilities of extending benefits of Covid-19 schemes to all orphan children: SC to Centre

Explore possibilities of extending benefits of Covid-19 schemes to all orphan children: SC to Centre

Additional Solicitor General to respond to court’s query in four weeks

Explore possibilities of extending benefits of Covid-19 schemes to all orphan children: SC to Centre

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 16

An orphan is an orphan, irrespective of how the death of his or her parents happened, the Supreme Court has said, asking the Centre if there are ways the benefits of schemes, including PM Cares fund, which were meant for children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic, can be extended to all orphans.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Friday asked Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for Centre, to seek instructions in the matter.

“You have rightly brought out a policy for orphans, whose parents died due to the COVID pandemic. An orphan is an orphan, irrespective of whether the parents died in an accident or illness. By bringing these schemes, you are attending to the condition and not the parentage.

“You seek an instruction on whether benefits of schemes, including PM Cares fund meant for children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic, can be extended to other orphaned children,” the bench told Banerjee.

The ASG said he was recently given a brief to appear in the matter and would respond to the court’s query in four weeks’ time.

Petitioner Poulomi Pavini Shukla, who appeared in person, said that children orphaned during the pandemic were provided benefits under the Right to Education Act and similar benefits can be given to other orphan children on the court’s direction.

“Two states Delhi and Gujarat have been providing benefits of the Right to Education Act by issuing a simple government order under section 2(d) of the Right to Education Act and this can be done in other states also,” Shukla told the bench.

Section 2(d) of the Right to Education Act, 2009, deals with a child belonging to a disadvantaged group—which means a child belonging to a Scheduled Caste, a Scheduled Tribe, a socially and educationally backward class, or such other group that has a disadvantage owing to social, cultural, economical, geographical, linguistic, gender or such other factor, as may be specified by the appropriate government, by notification.

The bench took note of the submission and asked the Centre to consider the expression “such other group” in section 2(d) of the RTE Act and consider extending the benefits to all orphans by issuing suitable directions.

Shukla said that notice on her plea was issued in 2018, the year she filed the petition, but the Centre even after five years has yet to file its response.

“In 2018, I was studying law when I filed this petition. Five years have passed, I have written a book and am married now but still Centre has not filed its response,” she said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, also appearing in the matter, said orphan children should be extended the benefit of a 20 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) as given to other children in school admissions.

The bench asked Banerjee to seek instructions and file a detailed affidavit and also directed the states to file their responses on the aspect of section 2(d) of the Right to Education Act.

#PM CARES Fund #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Offices, premises of builders raided in Gurugram

2
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

3
World

Pakistan miffed over UAE including PoK in India in map on new Economic Corridor

4
India

Ukraine includes top Indian diamond producer in list of ‘sponsors of the war’

5
Punjab

High Court junks Punjab ex-DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya's report on top police officials

6
Punjab

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

7
Himachal

Himachal shocker: Woman’s face blackened, hair forcibly cut, paraded in village by in-laws in Hamirpur district

8
J & K

Avoid ambush hypothesis: J&K Police to veterans; says terrorists will be neutralised

9
Himachal

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

10
Diaspora

US cop who joked about Indian student's death says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

Encounter breaks out near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

3 terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Baramulla

The operation was launched in the Hathlanga forward area in ...

Anantnag operation enters fourth day; drones and helicopters pressed into service

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

As the assault was resumed on Saturday morning, the security...

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

The court had earlier issued the notice to the minister afte...

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

The incident took place on September 11 when the student, wh...

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle police officer says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination

US cop who joked about Indian student's death says comments taken out of context; online petition seeks his termination


Cities

View All

1992 Fake Encounter Case: Harjit Singh’s kin feel their struggle vindicated

1992 fake encounter case: Harjit Singh's kin feel their struggle vindicated

Golden Temple decked up to mark first 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Granth Sahib

Holiday in Amritsar district today to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Birth, death certificates already digitised in Amritsar

ADA demolishes illegal colony on Majitha Road

Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in ‘molestation’ case

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to rope in experts to interpret order of Supreme Court

‘Jai Hind, papa’: Six-year-old son lights Col Manpreet Singh’s pyre in Mohali

Parking lots a mess in Chandigarh, visitors left to fend for themselves

As dengue threat looms, minister leads inspection in Mohali village

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Under-construction society lift collapses in Noida, 4 killed

Noida lift crash: 4 more workers succumb to injuries; death toll climbs to 8

Kanwal Sibal likely to be JNU chancellor

DUSU poll: 27 candidates file nomination for president’s post

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted in Noida, 8 nabbed

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Floods leave schools in deplorable state

Drugs under bonnet, 2 Jalandhar cops caught by BSF in Ferozepur

Two test positive for dengue, case tally hits 63

Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

127 camps for Ayushman health cards from Sep 17

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Kejriwal

We reversed trend of industry migration from state: Arvind Kejriwal

CM: Ludhiana factories can run from residential areas for three more years

10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Business tycoons hail govt initiatives

Bhagwant Mann honours progressive farmers at PAU fair

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Thrashing of Punjabi University professor: 13 booked for bid to commit culpable homicide

Trashing of professor: Failure of Punjabi University admn, says PUTA

Asha workers march up to minister’s house in Patiala

ASI thrashes old man in Patiala, suspended