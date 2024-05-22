Explored epic battles to enrich outlook in defence: Gen Pande

New Delhi, May 21
The Army has explored epic battles of the Mahabharata, heroic exploits of eminent military figures and India’s rich heritage in statecraft under a project that aims to enrich the nation’s outlook in the defence domain, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Tuesday.
The project ‘Udbhav’, launched last year, delved deep into ancient texts such as Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads and Arthashastra, and it revealed substantial intellectual convergences between eminent Indian and western scholars, he said.
The Army Chief made the remarks at a conference titled ‘Historical Patterns in Indian Strategic Culture’. The project ‘Udbhav’ aims to promote indigenous discourse in the Army by integrating India’s ancient strategic acumen into contemporary military domain with a focus on making the force “future-ready”.
It has explored the epic battles of the Mahabharata and the strategic brilliance during the reigns of Mauryas, Guptas and Marathas, which has shaped India’s rich military heritage, the General added.
The Ministry of Defence last year launched project Udbhav to weave a strategic vocabulary and conceptual framework that is deeply embedded in India’s philosophical and cultural heritage. General Pande said he was confident that the project’s findings in the form of ‘Udbhav Compendium’ shall benefit the armed forces to remain progressive and future-ready, by drawing insights from the nation’s historical military wisdom.
