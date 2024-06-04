 ‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data : The Tribune India

  India
  • ‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data

Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influence elections

'Fake narratives, there's a pattern': CEC slams those questioning turnout data

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL



Animesh Singh & Neeraj Mohan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Without naming the Opposition, the Election Commission of India today attacked it over “peddling fake narratives on the voter list and electronic voting machines (EVMs)”, saying though the poll body was well prepared to combat the menace of four Ms (money, muscle power, misinformation and model code of conduct violation), it could not curb what he called “mischievous narratives” against EVMs.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the counting of votes, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu in tow, said, “Apart from the four Ms, there was a fifth M — mischievous narratives — which we could not curb as we did not know about it... Everybody got carried away by it and it began with doubts being cast over the voter list, stating that it is wrong. Later, it was found to be okay. Then came the EVM issue... It could have created anarchy. It cropped up just days after the first phase of polling… There is a pattern and design. Neither did we delay the publication of the voter turnout data, nor did we alter it. Still there is talk of irregularities in the voter list or calls being made to 150 district magistrates and collectors. We need to fight the false narrative better,” he said.

He dared the Opposition to share evidence of the allegations that returning officers and district magistrates (DMs) were influenced to vitiate the poll process so that the panel could take action against them.

Amid reports of several poll officials dying due to extreme heatwave conditions and the Lok Sabha poll stretching to seven phases over 45 days, Rajiv Kumar said the entire exercise could have been wrapped within a month and prior to the setting in of the summer season.

On the final turnout in the seventh phase, he said, “It will be provided only after repolling is completed at some booths, where it is taking place today.” Repolling was ordered at one polling station each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal.

The EC rebutted the claims of Congress leader Ajay Maken, who had alleged on X that counting agents of candidates were not being allowed at tables of assistant returning officers.

“These are fake narratives which we had failed to gauge,” Rajiv Kumar said, adding that counting of postal ballots would start first. Opposition parties have asked their agents to monitor the vote-counting process closely on Tuesday and ensure that form 17C, which contains the number of votes recorded at each polling station, is shared with them.

Reacting to several memes on social media calling the CEC and the election commissioners “Laapataa Gentlemen”, alluding to the popular Hindi film “Laapataa Ladies”, Rajiv Kumar said, “Social media meme pages are calling us ‘Laapataa Gentlemen’. But we were never ‘laapataa’ (missing), we were always here.”

He said over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world’s largest electoral exercise. Rajiv Kumar said the voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir was the highest in the past four decades in this Lok Sabha poll.

Meanwhile, the EC on Monday rejected Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s request for a week’s time to substantiate his allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he had contacted 150 district magistrates across the country after the conclusion of the LS poll. The EC asked Ramesh to provide concrete evidence to support his claims by 7 pm on Monday.

Refuses to give more time to Jairam

  • The EC has rejected Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s plea for a week’s time to prove charges against Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Ramesh had alleged that Shah had contacted 150 district magistrates in the country after the conclusion of the LS poll
  • The election body asked Ramesh to provide concrete evidence regarding his charges against the minister by 7 pm on Monday

Cong bid to unleash mob, alleges BJP

As the Congress asked its workers to gather at district and state headquarters on Tuesday, the BJP asked if the party was preparing to ‘unleash mobs on roads’. “There is no merit in asking people to come at offices as counting takes place at designated zones, unless the idea is to unleash mobs and disrupt the process,” Amit Malviya said.

Be fair, Kharge tells officials on result eve

In an appeal to civil servants and officials, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said they must abide by the Constitution and perform duties without any fear or favour or ill-will. “Fear no one. Do not succumb to any unconstitutional methods and discharge your duties on merit on this counting day,” he said.

