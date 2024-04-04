 Fali S Nariman was always willing to speak for what was right and just: CJI Chandrachud : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Fali S Nariman was always willing to speak for what was right and just: CJI Chandrachud

Fali S Nariman was always willing to speak for what was right and just: CJI Chandrachud

Chandrachud said Nariman’s life and career before our courts lived up to the highest ideals of the legal profession

Fali S Nariman was always willing to speak for what was right and just: CJI Chandrachud

Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, April 4

The ultimate test of a moral person is their willingness to raise a voice for justice even when it means rocking the boat, said Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday while praising eminent jurist Fali S Nariman.

Speaking at a full-court reference held at the Supreme Court in honour of Nariman, who passed away on February 21, the CJI said his mental agility, dedication to work and commitment to the law remained uncompromised till the day he finally rested.

“The ultimate test of a moral person is their willingness to raise a voice for justice even when it means rocking the boat, and Mr Nariman was always willing to speak for what was right and just,” the CJI said.

Chandrachud said Nariman’s life and career before our courts lived up to the highest ideals of the legal profession.

“No matter the client, the government or the case, Mr Nariman sought to advance a vision of the law grounded in liberty, equality and justice, the foundational values of our Constitution and ultimately, our society. No matter the occasion or the opponent, he conducted himself with grace and poise,” he said.

The CJI said with the imposition of the Internal Emergency in June 1975, Nariman resigned as additional solicitor general.

“However, his continued accomplishments at the Supreme Court are a testament not only to his enduring legal prowess that saw him through turbulent times, but also to that finest tradition of the Bar in rising above the disagreements of the day to unfailingly serve their clients, assist the Court and work towards our nation's betterment,” he said.

Chandrachud said Nariman always recognised that his highest duty was to the court and the Constitution despite appearing for countless clients of various backgrounds and creeds.

Nariman, a doyen of Indian judiciary, was part of several landmark legal proceedings that helped shape modern India, including the Kesavanand Bharati case in which the Supreme Court laid down the basic structure doctrine.

Nariman, 95, was born into a well-to-do Parsi family on January 10, 1929 in Rangoon, now Yangon, in Myanmar. His family fled to India during the Japanese invasion when he was only 12.

Nariman enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was designated a senior advocate in 1961.

He practised law for more than 70 years, initially at the Bombay High Court, and since 1972, in the Supreme Court.

Nariman was appointed as the additional solicitor general of India in May 1972. He resigned from the post a day after the imposition of Emergency on June 26, 1975.

In his long and illustrious career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the Bhopal gas tragedy case, TMA Pai case (rights of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions), J Jayalalithaa's disproportionate assets case and the case involving the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Nariman, who was often referred to as the “Bhishma Pitamah” of the Indian judiciary, authored books including “Before the Memory Fades”, “The State of the Nation”, “India's Legal System: Can it be Saved?” and “God Save the Hon'ble Supreme Court”.

He received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour, in 2007. He was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha in November 1999.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Punjab

Bhim Tank murder prime convict Harpreet Harry jumps parole, flees to Dubai

3
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

4
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

5
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

6
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

7
Punjab

Punjab Transport Department cancels big bus operators’ illegal routes

8
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann going all out to wrest Sangrur from SAD (A)

10
Punjab

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

‘Highly shameful’ even if only 1 per cent of Sandeshkhali allegations true: Calcutta High Court

‘Highly shameful even if only 1 per cent of Sandeshkhali allegations are true'; Calcutta High Court raps West Bengal government

Around 100 affidavits of alleged victims of sexual assault, ...

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

During a digital briefing by Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal...

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Singh walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

Sukhbir Badal welcomed Garcha, stating that his homecoming w...

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

The matter comes to light after the victim's father approach...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

Chandigarh MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured