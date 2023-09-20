Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 19

Did his plummeting popularity force Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to stress the “sovereignty” issue over the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, in June? Anecdotal as well as study-based evidence points to Trudeau facing substantial headwinds.

Facing headwinds Inflation is high and groceries, homes and car loans very expensive in Canada

A survey put Trudeau’s approval rating at 33% and disapproval rating at 63%

Inflation may force youngsters to opt for Conservatives, showed another survey

“It is pretty bad here. Inflation is very high and groceries, home and car loans are very expensive. We have been paying our home loan for a year and a half... but the principal right now is five times more than what we borrowed. You save nothing,” said a recently migrated Indian-origin Canadian.

Referring to several videos showing drug abuse and homelessness in Canada, she, however, felt the situation is not so dire. “The Indian media loves to show Canada in a bad light actually when their own government is not amazing either,” she added.

“Yes, the drugs are there, but the problem is not huge and is limited mostly to downtown areas. Likewise, homelessness is there, but it has increased only after Covid,” said a former Ranji cricketer who too has moved to Canada. These issues may persuade youngsters to opt for the Conservatives, indicated a survey by Abacus Data. Angus Reid Institute put Trudeau’s approval rating at 33% and disapproval rating of 63%. Trudeau is now having to contend with the rising popularity of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, who could lead his party to victory in the next elections.

On the other hand, Trudeau is running a minority government with the backing of 24 MPs from the left-oriented National Democratic Party led by pro-separatist leader Jagmeet Singh. “This is what is making Trudeau and Joly wave the flag,” said a former diplomat who had served in Canada.

