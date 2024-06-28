Falsely implicated, I was forced to spend 5 months in jail: Hemant Soren

Ranchi, June 28
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday claimed that he was falsely implicated in a money-laundering case and was forced to spend about five months in jail.
In a veiled attack on the BJP, the executive president of Jharkhand’s ruling JMM said he was concerned about how the voice of political leaders, social workers and journalists was being silenced in the country.
“I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me and I was forced to spend five months in jail,” Soren told reporters after his release from the Birsa Munda Jail here.
He was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the money-laundering case linked to a land scam.
“I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long,” Soren said.
He alleged those who raised their voice against the Central Government were being suppressed.
“I will finish the task I started, the war I waged,” Soren said.
He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos
Vehicles submerged, trees uprooted as rain water flood stree...
Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice
All departures from Terminal-1 temporarily suspended, check-...
NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh
On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in paper leak case, ...
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case
Soren was arrested by ED on January 31 in connection with it...
‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report
MEA spokesperson says the report also appears to challenge t...