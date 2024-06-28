 Falsely implicated, I was forced to spend 5 months in jail: Hemant Soren : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Falsely implicated, I was forced to spend 5 months in jail: Hemant Soren

Falsely implicated, I was forced to spend 5 months in jail: Hemant Soren

Those who raise their voice against government are being suppressed, alleges former Jharkhand CM

Falsely implicated, I was forced to spend 5 months in jail: Hemant Soren

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses the media after being released from Birsa Munda Jail, in Ranchi on June 28, 2024. His wife Kalpana Soren is also seen. PTI



PTI

Ranchi, June 28

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday claimed that he was falsely implicated in a money-laundering case and was forced to spend about five months in jail.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, the executive president of Jharkhand’s ruling JMM said he was concerned about how the voice of political leaders, social workers and journalists was being silenced in the country.

“I was falsely implicated. A conspiracy was hatched against me and I was forced to spend five months in jail,” Soren told reporters after his release from the Birsa Munda Jail here.

He was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in the money-laundering case linked to a land scam.

“I respect the judiciary. The court delivered its order and I am out (on bail). But the judicial process is long,” Soren said.

He alleged those who raised their voice against the Central Government were being suppressed.

“I will finish the task I started, the war I waged,” Soren said.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31.

#BJP #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand


