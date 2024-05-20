 Fan surge forces Rahul, Akhilesh to leave Phulpur rally : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Fan surge forces Rahul, Akhilesh to leave Phulpur rally

Fan surge forces Rahul, Akhilesh to leave Phulpur rally

Fan surge forces Rahul, Akhilesh to leave Phulpur rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during a public meeting in Phulpur on Sunday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 19

Thousands of people broke barricades to get a closer look at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, forcing the two to leave in haste as a stampede-like situation prevailed at a public rally in the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj region on Sunday.

The two senior leaders of the INDIA bloc opted to exit the public rally without addressing the assembled crowd.

The rally was organised in Padila in Phulpur Lok Sabha in support of Amarnath Singh Maurya of Samjwadi Party who is pitted against Praveen Patel of the BJP and Jagannath Pal of the BSP.

The incident unfolded as workers from both Congress and Samajwadi Party lost control and attempted to breach the security to reach the stage. A massive crowd of workers from both parties flooded the rally, as Gandhi and Akhilesh attracted a large crowd, prompting the workers to break through the barricades and surge onto the stage. Despite repeated requests from both leaders, urging party workers to remain calm and settle, their appeals were disregarded. The police and security personnel faced challenges in managing the agitated crowd.

Following numerous attempts to pacify the situation, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav engaged in a brief discussion among themselves, subsequently, they made the decision to depart from the venue to prevent any compromise in security. Visuals from the event depicted broken barricades and a growing crowd, underscoring the intensity of the situation.

“This is not just a crowd...It’s the call of justice warriors of INDIA bloc’s fierce battle to defend the Constitution. The arrogance of BJP will be shattered and INDIA will triumph!”, the Congress shared a post on his X account, with a video of Rahul Gandhi greeting the crowd.

Revati Raman Singh, father of Congress candidate Ujjwal Raman Singh from Prayagraj, expressed concerns over the chaotic situation at the rally, saying the crowd was uncontrollable, and the police presence was insufficient.

“People surged towards the stage, leading Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to exit without delivering their speeches in Phulpur.” Singh attributed the mismanagement to the inadequate police force, possibly diverted for election duty elsewhere.

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have jointly addressed several poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh, even in Amethi and Raebareli, a bastion for the former Congress president until he lost the seat to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 General Election.

Later, both leaders went to Allahabad to address another rally in support of Congress candidate Ujjawal Raman Singh. Akhilesh Yadav went to address another rally in Allahabad. Addressing the rally, Rahul urged the party workers to ensure Singh’s victory by a margin of over five lakh seats.

“The farmer standing here will know that his income has not doubled. In the 10 years of government, one lakh farmers have committed suicide. Farmers are going to be helped in the coming times,” Akhilesh said, urging the charged crowd to preserve their energy and anger against this government till the voting day of sixth phase.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akhilesh Yadav #Congress #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed