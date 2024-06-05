 Far from ‘400 paar’, but not all in BJP unhappy over its poor show : The Tribune India

Far from ‘400 paar’, but not all in BJP unhappy over its poor show

Poll results have re-established Sangh relevance, given leeway to leaders within party, alliance

Far from ‘400 paar’, but not all in BJP unhappy over its poor show

Supporters celebrate the victory of BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru. ANI



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 4

The NDA fell short of the much-publicised “400-plus” target set by PM Narendra Modi, causing disappointment in the BJP ranks. However, not everyone in the party is unhappy over the outcome.

The party’s reduced majority in the Lok Sabha on the back of some very surprising results from key states like UP, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan may affect Modi’s painstakingly curated “invincible persona” within the party as well as the NDA.

The results seem to have given leeway to leaders within the party and the alliance to have their voice heard, say observers. Besides, the results have also re-established the relevance of the RSS. “Politics is about survival and personal equations. A section (of the BJP) may actually be feeling relieved... In fact, many seem happy with the Amethi result,” sources say, citing leaders “sidelined” because of Modi’s overwhelming majority in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

“The UP results have implications for CM Yogi Adityanath too. Overall, in the Hindi heartland, the results seem to have proved the relevance of the Sangh,” says Lucknow-based political analyst K Vikram Rao. “Apparently, RSS cadre did not get active till the third/fourth phase even as Opposition parties successfully disseminated messages regarding reservation and Constitution. Opposition’s promises resonated with people, and the defeat of top leaders like Smriti Irani to KL Sharma proves that in politics, everything is not as it appears on the surface.”

Results in Uttar Pradesh proved that along with issues like high unemployment and inflation, the M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) factor also exists and polarisation can be a double-edged sword. The notion that Modi and Amit Shah may not be on the same page with Adityanath and the Sangh backing him may be other factors that worked against the BJP in UP.

“Earlier, chief ministers and ministers were appointed after consultations with Sangh leadership, but not under PM Modi. He directly established contact with voters and took decisions independently. An overwhelming majority for the third consecutive term may have led to the RSS becoming even more irrelevant,” says an observer.

Strained relations between the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS have been in the limelight in the past, too, as happened during the tenure of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who lost the 2004 elections. While Sangh leaders say the RSS is not a political party but a socio-cultural organisation involved in nation-building, BJP leaders dismiss the notion of differences between the two by saying that “the BJP and PM Narendra Modi have only been implementing Sangh’s core agenda”. The results have also established the importance of regional parties in an alliance.

Modi and Shah dialled TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu after his party established an early lead; some Opposition leaders did so, too.

Observers say having strong regional parties and allies like the TDP, JD(U) and LJP is “good for democracy”.

A “non-400 result” also puts to an end all talk about “dictatorship, elections being rigged and faulty EVMs” and proves that India is a strong democracy — contrary to what several Western nations believe, says an observer.

“Plus, these results show those in power must not take things for granted and understand that real influence lies in smaller cities, towns and villages. Rural distress, economic problems, unemployment, and issues concerning farmers, youth and minorities need to be taken seriously by those in power... because if people want to change the status quo, they will, and issues like Ram Mandir will not matter,” he adds.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

