Farmers’ welfare top priority of Modi 3.0: Chouhan

New Delhi, June 16
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan received a grand reception upon his return to his home state, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, marking his first visit after taking oath in the PM Narendra Modi’s 3.0 Cabinet.
Thousands gathered at the Bhopal railway station to welcome the four-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh as he arrived by train. Accompanied by his wife, Chouhan travelled from Delhi to Bhopal on Shatabdi Express. Fondly known as “Mama” and “Bhai” in the state, Chouhan held a roadshow in Bhopal, with large crowds greeting him.
He emphasised the ongoing efforts for farmers’ welfare under the Modi government. He highlighted the interconnectedness of agriculture and rural development and reaffirmed the NDA’s priority on farmers.
“Farmer welfare schemes have been continuously going on for 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. We have to take those works forward. Farmers are the priority of the NDA government and PM Modi, who has also vowed to make Lakhpati Didis,” he said.
