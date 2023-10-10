Israel-Palestine conflict: Farmhands, caregivers from third world countries in eye of conflict

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 9

The Hamas invasion covers only a fraction of the territory but has endangered the lives of migrant workers from third world countries, some disguised as “agricultural students”, who were working in Kibbutz or “settlements” forcibly occupied by the Israelis after evicting the Palestinians.

While the Hamas list of prisoners is awaited, sources here said at least 50 third world citizens had died, including from Nepal, Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia. Several others are reported missing and are feared to be either dead or kidnapped. The migrant workers, they said, were snapped up as caregivers and farmhands for the settlements close to the border where low violence was already being perpetrated on the Palestinians and there was little doubt that any hostilities would put them in harm’s way.

The Indian side has so far acknowledged one injury to a caregiver from Kerala but at least two of the 5,000 Thais working as farmhands in southern Israel are confirmed killed and several others kidnapped. Thai students were innocent and had nothing to do with any conflict, said Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

At least 10 Nepalese were killed in a place called Kibbutz Alumim and another four are being treated for injuries. The dead Nepalis were out of 49 said to be studying at an agriculture training centre. One or two are missing, said Kanta Riza, Nepal’s ambassador to Israel. Several French, German and Spanish citizens are still missing.