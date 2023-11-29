Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical

PTI

New Delhi, November 28

Fashion designer Rohit Bal is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Gurugram's Medanta hospital undergoing treatment for cardiac issues and is in a critical condition, doctors treating him said on Tuesday.

Bal, a trendsetter in Indian fashion, is under the supervision of a team led by cardiologist Dr Praveen Chandra at the hospital. "He is in a critical condition. He was admitted a few days ago. He came with a heart condition that is getting stabilised but he also has infection which is creating the trouble," Dr Chandra said. A family friend said Bal, 61, has had a pacemaker for many years. "It was giving him trouble, so he was taken to Moolchand hospital near his house. He was later shifted to Medanta," he said.

