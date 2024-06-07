Father, grandfather of juvenile in Porsche crash case booked for cheating, criminal intimidation

PTI

Pune, June 7

A cheating and criminal intimidation case was filed against the father and grandfather of the juvenile accused of ramming his Porsche car into a motorcycle in an inebriated condition in Pune on May 19, resulting in the death of two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The accident, which took place in Kalyani Nagar, hit national headlines due to efforts made to get the juvenile off the hook, resulting in the arrest of several persons, including his father and grandfather.

As per police, Mushtaq Momin (45), who runs a real estate agency in Kondhwa, filed a complaint alleging the father-son duo, who are into the real estate business, and another individual failed to pay him commission amounting to Rs 1.32 crore in lieu of gaining possession of a plot.

An FIR was registered against the duo and their associate identified as Jaspritsingh Rajpal under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 and 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 392 (robbery), the official said.

"The accused had approached Momin to assist in acquiring possession of disputed land in Kondhwa, offering him Rs 1.5 crore as remuneration. The complainant was given Rs 18 lakh as advance and was promised the remaining amount on completion of the deal. After Momin successfully negotiated with the plot owners and secured possession of the land, the accused began dilly-dallying on paying the rest of the amount," he said.

Momin has also claimed in his complaint that the juvenile's grandfather threatened him with underworld connections.

On Thursday, the juvenile's father and grandfather were booked in an old case relating to abetment of suicide.

The grandfather is in judicial custody for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver to force him to take blame for the Porsche crash. The juvenile's father and mother are in jail for alleged involvement in swapping the blood samples collected to test alcohol consumption as part of the crash probe.

