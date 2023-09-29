 Father of Green Revolution no more: Agri scientist who ensured Indians didn’t go hungry : The Tribune India

  • Father of Green Revolution no more: Agri scientist who ensured Indians didn’t go hungry

MS Swaminathan ( Aug 7, 1925—Sept 28, 2023)



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 28

Legendary agricultural scientist Monkombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, whose vision transformed India from an import-dependent to a foodgrain-surplus nation in the late 1960s, breathed his last on Thursday morning. He was 98.

Feted as the Father of the Green Revolution, Swaminathan, who had been ailing for some time, passed away at his Chennai home. President Droupadi Murmu led the condolences, with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leading personalities from all walks of life hailing the late plant geneticist’s life journey.

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam on August 7, 1925, to MK Sambasivan and Parvati Thangammai, Swaminathan, popularly called MS, became the first World Food Prize laureate (equivalent of a Nobel) in 1987 for spearheading the introduction of high-yielding wheat and rice varieties in India in the 1960s.

India then faced prospects of a widespread famine and western economists went as far as saying that “only an atom bomb can solve the problem”. But convinced that Norman Borlaug’s newly developed Mexican dwarf wheat varieties could transform India’s foodgrain production landscape, as against native tall wheat stalks that often fell under their own weight, Swaminathan invited Borlaug to work with him in India. The Mexican varieties were first tested for yields at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), where Swaminathan then worked. The results were dramatic. Soon, field demonstrations across north India’s farms were held and the Green Revolution was born. In 1968, India’s wheat yield rose from 12 million tonnes to 17 million tonnes. By 1971, India declared itself self-sufficient in foodgrain production, proving the world wrong.

After Borlaug received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for spearheading the Green Revolution, he credited Swaminathan with the success. A little known fact about Swaminathan, recorded by his biographer Gita Gopalkrishnan, is that after his post-graduation from the IARI in 1949, he got selected for the IPS. But destiny played its hand and the young scientist received the UNESCO Fellowship to study genetics in the Netherlands when he was only 24. By 1950, he had moved to England to work at the Plant Breeding Institute of Cambridge University’s School of Agriculture in Trumpington and even earned a PhD. The Department of Genetics in the University of Wisconsin at Madison offered him a regular faculty position. The patriot in him declined as he wanted to return to India.

In October 1954 he became an Assistant Cytogeneticist at the IARI’s Botany Division. He went on to serve as the Principal Secretary, Agriculture Ministry, and a Planning Commission member. In 1982, when he was offered the post of DG, International Rice Research Institute, the first Asian to land the job, then PM Indira Gandhi urged him to stay saying he was indispensable. “If that is the case Madam, it is time for me to go. I feel one must leave when one is still wanted,” he quipped.

He also went on to head a panel that recommended the MSP for agricultural crops to be at least 50% higher than the weighted average cost of production, bringing the MSP issue centre stage.

