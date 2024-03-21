“Felt like Aamir Khan”: Japan’s envoy to India Hiroshi Suzuki as he enjoys visit at Mumbai Film City

ANI

Mumbai, March 21

Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, said that he felt like Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as he experimented with some props from one of his movies on Thursday.

Posting pictures of his visit to Mumbai’s film city, the Japanese envoy in a post on X wrote, “Fully enjoyed Film City in Mumbai.” In one of the videos, Suzuki is also seen dancing his heart out to Bollywood songs. He is also seen enacting iconic, filmy poses for pictures.

Fully enjoyed Film City in Mumbai🎥🎞️🕺‼️ pic.twitter.com/VdlVVOHeW9 — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) March 21, 2024

“Felt like Aamir Khan,” he wrote in another post on X.

Several social media users praised the Japanese ambassador for his visit and showered his posts with comments.

“Awesome..zeal..”, said one user.

“Welcome To Mumbai,” said another social media user.

“You are a rock star,” another user commented.

This is not the first time Japanese ambassador Suzuki is visiting Mumbai. In June, last year, when he was in Mumbai, Suzuki commuted like a typical ‘Mumbaikar’.

He travelled on a local train in Mumbai and also posed for a photograph while standing at the gate of the train.

His love for Mumbai just did not end there. Following his local train stint, Suzuki also tried Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune. The video of him trying the street food went viral.

Apparently, the envoy who was in Pune for an event, tried ‘Vada Pav’ and ‘Misal Pav’. However, he had a minor complaint — that it was too spicy for him.

Taking to X, he had posted the video of him eating the street food with a caption that read, “I love street food of India ...but thoda teekha kam please!” The Japanese envoy also tried Pune’s famous ‘Misal Pav’, on the recommendation of his followers on X, and also posted a video of tucking into the delicacy.

“Because many followers recommended me...! MisalPav,” the envoy posted.

He received much praise from netizens for his posts about trying out Indian street food in Pune.

Some of his social media followers urged him to try other delicacies in the comments section, while others admired his willingness to try new foods.

