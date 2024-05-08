Fifth arrest in Salman house firing incident

PTI

Mumbai: Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, a member of the Bishnoi gang, has been held for “providing” financial help to the shooters in the Salman Khan house firing case. He is the fifth person to be held in the case. PTI

Hearing on Revanna’s bail petition adjourned

Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, in SIT custody, on Tuesday failed to get relief from the Special Court for Elected Representatives here, which adjourned his bail plea hearing to Wednesday.

