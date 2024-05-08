Fifth arrest in Salman house firing incident

Mumbai: Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, a member of the Bishnoi gang, has been held for “providing” financial help to the shooters in the Salman Khan house firing case. He is the fifth person to be held in the case. PTI
Hearing on Revanna’s bail petition adjourned
Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, in SIT custody, on Tuesday failed to get relief from the Special Court for Elected Representatives here, which adjourned his bail plea hearing to Wednesday.
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14