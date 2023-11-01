File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states

PTI

New Delhi, October 31

Noting that air pollution persists in the national Capital despite several remedial steps having been taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to file affidavits enumerating measures initiated by them to control it.

Observing that until a couple of decades ago “this was the best time in Delhi”, the court said the city was now marred by worsening air quality and it was difficult to even step outside the house. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice SK Kaul directed the five states to file affidavits within a week.

“The states concerned should file an affidavit setting forth what steps they have taken to redeem the position. We call upon the states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to file an affidavit within a week,” said the Bench, also comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and PK Mishra, while posting the matter for further hearing on November 7. The top court also directed the CAQM to submit in a tabular form the result of the relevant period when the problem started and the current ground situation, including parameters like the air quality index (AQI) and the number of farm fire incidents.

