Filing of nominations for fourth phase begins

New Delhi, April 18
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued the notification for holding the fourth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on May 13, on 96 seats across nine states and the UT of J&K. During this phase, all 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh and all the 17 seats of Telangana will complete polling.
The other states where the polling will be held in the fourth phase are UP (13 seats), West Bengal (8), Odisha (4), Maharashtra (11), MP (8), Bihar (5) and Jharkhand (4). Srinagar in J&K will also vote on May 13.
Filing of nomination paperhas begun and the last day is April 25. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is April 29. Some key seats which will vote in the fourth phase include Krishnanagar in Bengal from where TMC’s Mahua Moitra is seeking re-election, Asansol from where Shatrughan Sinha is also seeking a re-election, etc. — TNS
