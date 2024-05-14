Film director and screenplay writer Biju Vattappara dies at 54

Kochi, May 14
Film director and screenplay writer Biju Vattappara, known for his work on movies, several serials and documentaries, died on May 13, according to sources in the film industry here on Tuesday.
He was 54. Vattappara, a native of Okkal, collapsed and died while he was in Muvattupuzha for personal reasons on Monday.
He directed movies such as ‘Ramaravanan’, ‘Swantham Karyam Zindabad’ and ‘My Dear Mummy’.
Additionally, he wrote screenplays for films like ‘Lokanathan IAS’, starring Kalabhavan Mani, among others.
The FEFKA directors’ union condoled Vattappara's demise.
