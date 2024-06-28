 Financial Action Task Force recognises efforts made by India, removes it from increased monitoring list : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Financial Action Task Force recognises efforts made by India, removes it from increased monitoring list

Financial Action Task Force recognises efforts made by India, removes it from increased monitoring list

The FATF discussed and adopted the mutual evaluation report of India which assessed the effectiveness of India’s measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing

Financial Action Task Force recognises efforts made by India, removes it from increased monitoring list

The FATF removed two countries (India and Kuwait) from its increased monitoring following successful on-site visits. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 28
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its report today said India’s measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing were assessed and were found compliant with the guidelines of the FATF.

The sixth and final plenary of the FATF under the presidency of T Raja Kumar of Singapore concluded today. The chairman’s summary of the event gave out the opinion on India.

It said, “The FATF removed two countries (India and Kuwait) from its increased monitoring following successful on-site visits.”

The Paris-headquartered FATF is a global network of over 200 jurisdictions and observers from international organisations.

The plenary session concluded after three days of discussions on key money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing issues in Singapore.

The statement said, “The FATF discussed and adopted the mutual evaluation report of India which assessed the effectiveness of India’s measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, and their compliance with the FATF recommendations.”

The plenary concluded that India has reached “a high level of technical compliance with the FATF requirements and regime is achieving good results”.

The statement mentioned India’s money laundering and terror-financing work, saying it works on understanding risk, international cooperation, access to basic and beneficial ownership information, use of financial intelligence, and depriving criminals of their assets and counter-proliferation financing measures.

The FATF went on suggest improvements to strengthen the supervision and implementation of preventive measures in some of the non- financial sectors.

India, the FATF said, needs to address delays relating to concluding prosecutions and to ensure that combating the financing of terrorism measures aimed at preventing the non-profit sector from being abused for terror financing are implemented in line with the risk-based approach, including by conducting outreach to non-profit organisations.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll: Shiromani Akali Dal announces support to BSP nominee, disowns its candidate

2
Sports India vs England

Rohit Sharma, spinners guide India to third T20 World Cup final

3
India

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice

4
Punjab

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

5
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

6
Patiala

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

7
India

‘Sit down’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

8
Haryana

Woman tourist from Haryana washed away in Parvati river near Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

9
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

10
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Top News

Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case linked to land scam

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

Soren was arrested by ED on January 31 in connection with it...

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice

The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Government sources

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

Aviation minister visits collapse site

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

MEA spokesperson says the report also appears to challenge t...

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

Vehicles submerged, trees uprooted as rain water flood stree...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

10-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered in north Delhi; 2 detained

Delhi Lieutenant Governor convenes emergency meeting after rainfall, directs to establish 24/7 control room

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes Ludhiana MC’s tall claims

Ludhiana: Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated in Ludhiana

Education Department should have own construction wing, says minister Harjot Singh Bains

PAU start-up displays rice quality analyser at Food India Expo 2024

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Patiala: Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister