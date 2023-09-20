Finding ways to ensure greater role for women in Army, says Gen Manoj Pande

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday said a study was underway to examine which all streams of the Army could be opened up for more women. General Pande was speaking at the inaugural General SF Rodrigues Memorial Lecture here. Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd) delivered the keynote address on “Ukraine: Changing character of war and firepower”.

The Army Chief recollected that the recruitment of women was started by General Rodrigues when he was the Army Chief. “Today, there are over 1,700 women officers and 114 of them are in command positions,” he said.

General Pande recollected the role of General Rodrigues in equipping the Regiment of Artillery and its future.

The Army Chief said Surveillance and Target Acquisition (SATA) units were being reorganised for efficient surveillance, data management, coordination and targeting. “The Regiment of Artillery is planning on the induction of these niche technologies,” he said.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, he said the conflict had shown the relevance of firepower. Lt Gen Shukla (retd) said the Ukraine conflict offered valuable lessons for the international system, statecraft and war-fighting.

