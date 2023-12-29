FIR after video shows kids asleep atop moving SUV

PTI

Panaji, December 28

An unidentified person was booked on Thursday in Goa after a video showing children asleep atop an SUV went viral, a police official said. The FIR has been registered against the driver at the Mapusa police station, said SP (North) Nidhin Valsan.

As per police, the video was shot in Madani in Parra village near Mapusa and was uploaded on social media platforms on December 27. The man who shot the video can be seen asking the driver about children on the rooftop but the latter drives past without bothering to answer.