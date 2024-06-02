Fire breaks out at 62-storey residential building in south Mumbai’s Byculla, no casualty

PTI

Mumbai, June 2

A fire broke out at a 62-storey residential building in south Mumbai’s Byculla area around midnight, officials said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building’s A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla at 11.42 pm on Saturday, an official said, adding smoke filled the entire floor.

No casualty was reported, while 25 to 30 persons were rescued through the staircase, a fire official said.

The blaze was extinguished at 2.45 am, he said.

It was a “level-2” blaze which was confined to the electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture, household articles, wardrobe, mattresses, wooden beds, sofas, curtains, electronic appliances, false ceilings, doors, windows and modular kitchen of the 10th floor flat and curtains, window glass, etc of an apartment on the 11th floor, the official said.

While firefighting, an explosion of a refrigerator compressor occurred in the kitchen of the 10th floor flat, he said.

Eight water tankers and six fire engines were involved in the firefighting operations, the official said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. There were reports that the blaze erupted after suspected short-circuit in one of the flats on the 10th floor of the tower.

