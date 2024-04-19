 Fire breaks out at NTPC’s North Karanpura power plant in Jharkhand’s Chatra, no casualty : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Fire breaks out at NTPC’s North Karanpura power plant in Jharkhand’s Chatra, no casualty

Fire breaks out at NTPC’s North Karanpura power plant in Jharkhand’s Chatra, no casualty

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ranchi, April 19

A massive fire broke out at NTPC’s North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Plant in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Friday, officials said.

No casualty has so far been reported in the incident, they said.

The fire was first spotted around 2 pm.

“The fire broke out at the BHEL material yard located behind unit 3 of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project. So far no casualty has been reported,” a senior BHEL official told PTI.

Several fire tenders have been pressed into service, and efforts are underway for nearly four hours to douse the blaze, the officials said.

Many people living in the vicinity of the plant complained of breathing problems.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, they said, adding that more details were awaited.

The installation is a 660X3 MW coal-based power plant.

NTPC is the country’s largest power generation company.

#Jharkhand


