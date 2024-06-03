Fire in 62-storey building in Mumbai; 1 hurt, 30 rescued

Mumbai, June 2
A 57-year-old man was injured while 25 to 30 persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a 62-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Byculla area around midnight, officials said on Sunday.
The blaze erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building’s A-wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla at 11.42 pm on Saturday, a fire official said, adding smoke filled the entire floor.
Some persons were stranded on the upper floors of the building, he said. The official said 25 to 30 persons were rescued through the staircase.
A man, identified as Pandurang Shinde, was injured, he said. It was a “level-2” blaze which was confined to the electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture, household articles, wardrobe, mattresses, wooden beds, sofas, curtains, electronic appliances, false ceilings, doors, windows and modular kitchen of the 10th floor flat and curtains, window glass, etc of an apartment on the 11th floor, the official said. Eight water tankers and six fire engines were rushed to the spot, the official said.
