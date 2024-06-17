Firing at Salman’s house: Another case lodged, Rajasthan man held

PTI

Mumbai, June 16

The police have registered a new case in connection with firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence here in April and arrested a 25-year-old man from Rajasthan on the charge of criminal intimidation, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar (25), hailing from Bundi in Rajasthan, was brought to the metropolis where a court remanded him in police custody till June 18, the Crime Branch official said.

Gurjar had allegedly uploaded a video on his YouTube channel in which he said “Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and other gang members are with me and I am going to kill Salman Khan as he has not apologised as yet”, the official said. The accused made the video on a highway in Rajasthan and uploaded it on his channel.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a team was sent to Rajasthan for investigation and it apprehended the accused, the official said, adding the case had been registered at the Cyber police station in Mumbai.

“We are checking if accused Gujar has any previous criminal background. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway,” the official said.

Two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra area here in the early hours of April 14.

A total of six persons were arrested in that case. One of them, Anuj Thapan, allegedly hanged himself in police lock-up on May 1.

In a separate case, Navi Mumbai Police had arrested five persons, including an alleged member of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs from Haryana, in connection with a plot to attack Salman Khan.

Four gang members had recced Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel, the area around his home in Bandra, and places he visited for film shooting, police earlier said.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in a different case and the Mumbai Police will move a court to seek his custody, they said.

#Mumbai #Rajasthan #Salman Khan