Firing at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims role

Mumbai, April 14

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR after two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house in the city’s Bandra area early this morning, an official said.

The police have recovered a two-wheeler, a little over a kilometre from the actor’s home, suspected to have been used by the duo, he said.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s mafia outfit has claimed responsibility for the firing. Based in the US, Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, in a Facebook post, has also described the incident as the “first and last warning” for Salman, saying the next time "the bullets won't be fired at walls or an empty house".

The FIR has been registered against “unidentified person” under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act. Two persons fired four rounds outside Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

There was no official word from the police or Salman’s family on whether the actor was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman and assured support saying the state government would not allow anybody to take the law into his hands.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Salman was received at his office following which the Mumbai police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person. Agencies

