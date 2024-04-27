Firing at Salman’s house: Lookout circular against Bishnoi’s brother

Mumbai, April 26
A lookout circular (LOC) was issued on Friday against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai’s Bandra on April 14, a police official said.
He said the police were likely to take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat, and was also contemplating invoking the stringent MCOCA in the case.
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and a probe too showed his involvement, following which the LOC was issued by Mumbai police. “Anmol and Lawrence have been named as wanted accused in the case. Anmol stays in Canada and travels to the US. However, the IP address of the Facebook post, through which he claimed responsibility of the firing, was traced to Portugal,” the official said.
