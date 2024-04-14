Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai

PTI

Mumbai, April 14

Two unidentified persons on a motorbike opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai early on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am, the official said.

The local police and the crime branch have started a probe into the incident, he said.

A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, the police said.

In March last year, an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office following which the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

