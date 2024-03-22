Firm gave BJP Rs 25 crore in electoral bonds after director’s arrest in excise policy case: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi, March 22
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday claimed that a pharmacy firm paid Rs 25 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds after its director was arrested in the excise policy case.
Addressing a press conference here, Bharadwaj also said that there was a threat to the life of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night.
“It is being repeatedly said that there is threat to the life of Kejriwal who has been arrested without any evidence,” Bharadwaj said.
A Hyderabad-based Pharma company whose director was arrested by ED in the excise policy case paid Rs 25 crore in electoral bonds to the BJP in November 2022, he alleged.
“So the money trail and proceeds of crime in this excise case are heading to the BJP,” he said.
The minister said there was no evidence of any money trail or proceeds of crimes against AAP and Kejriwal as was being charged.
Bharadwaj said the manner in which Kejriwal was arrested is “inhuman”. He added that the chief minister’s family members, including elderly parents, were not being allowed to meet their relatives or AAP leaders since Thursday evening.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...