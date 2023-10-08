FIR’s content bogus, untenable: NewsClick

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

Portal NewsClick on Saturday termed as “untenable and bogus” the content of the Delhi Police FIR filed against it in the anti-terror UAPA case.

No Chinese funding NewsClick has not received any funding or instructions from China or Chinese entities… never sought to encourage violence, secession. NewsClick statement

The portal, whose founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty are in police remand in the matter of alleged publication of content to suit China and hamper Indian interests, today said the proceedings against it amounted to “blatant attempt to muzzle the free and independent press”.

The FIR alleges that hefty sums were sent by China to disrupt India’s sovereignty and cause disaffection against the country as part of a “larger criminal conspiracy”. The FIR accuses NewsClick of furthering anti-India stance through its role in the farm agitation.

“The NewsClick has not received any funding or instructions from China or Chinese entities. Further, NewsClick has never committed or sought to encourage violence, secession or any illegal act in any manner whatsoever. A perusal of NewsClick’s coverage, which is freely available online, should be

sufficient to indicate the veracity of NewsClick’s claims,” the portal said.

It added that NewsClick had full faith in the judicial system and was confident of vindication. The Delhi Police had arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on Monday.

“The allegations in the FIR, apart from being ex facie untenable and bogus, have been made time and again, in investigations by the Enforcement Directorate, Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police and the Income Tax Department... None of these investigations led to any chargesheets or complaints over the last three years,” the portal said.

It said Purkayastha was granted interim protection in these investigations and the latest FIR was meant to “circumvent this and carry out illegal arrests”. NewsClick said Purkayastha received the FIR copy only on Thursday night after directions from Special Judge, Patiala House Court.

“We immediately moved the Delhi High Court for quashing of the FIR and release of Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakraborty from illegal police custody,” the portal said.

