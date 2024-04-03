First batch of 60 Indian workers leaving for Israel, says envoy Gilon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

The first batch of over 60 Indian construction workers is going to Israel, Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon said in a post on social media on Tuesday.

They are among the tens of thousands to be recruited from India to address the shortage of construction workers in Israel as well as replace those who have either been banned or fled after the Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Gilon hoped the workers would become “ambassadors” of people-to-people relations between the two countries. The workers are going to Israel under the framework of a government-to-government agreement and the Israeli envoy complimented India’s National Skill Development Corporation for the initiative.

There are over 18,000 Indian caregivers and other professionals in Israel, most of whom remained in the country despite the hostilities.

Recruitment is also taking place from Sri Lanka and about 100 workers have already left for Israel. Last month, a youngster from Kerala died and another two were injured in a suspected rocket and mortar attack by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group around an orchard on Israel’s northern borders.

