First case of new JN.1 variant detected in Kerala; Centre asks states to be vigilant as Covid cases rise

PTI

New Delhi, December 18

The Centre on Monday asked states and union territories to maintain constant vigil amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the first case of the new JN.1 variant in the country.

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant underlined that ‘due to consistent and collaborative actions between the Centre and state governments, we have been able to sustain the (COVID-19) trajectory at sustainable low rates’.

“However, as the COVID-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiology behaviour gets settled with Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is important to keep the momentum going to effectively deal with the challenges in public health,” he said.

Recently, a few states like Kerala have reported a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Pant noted.

India’s first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on December 8.

Considering the upcoming festive season, he said, states should put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimise the risk of transmission of the disease.

States have been urged to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 as has been shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They have asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness in all health facilities on a regular basis for early detection of rising trend of cases.

States were also advised to ensure adequate testing in all districts as per COVID-19 testing guidelines and maintain the recommended share of RT-PCR and antigen tests.

