First evacuees leave Gaza for Egypt via Rafah border amid Israeli strikes

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 1

The first group of Palestinians was allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt via the Rafah border crossing even as Israeli airstrikes continued to hammer the besieged enclave with the death toll at a refugee camp estimated at 100 after being bombed for two days, including on Wednesday.

Over 8,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 22,000 people wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Palestinian administration said 110 foreign passport holders were allowed to leave Gaza whereas six buses carrying 335 more foreign passport holders were waiting to cross over. About 80 seriously injured Palestinians were to be ferried to Egypt in ambulances, but 10 died before they could cross over, said a Gaza Health Ministry official. So far, only 200 aid trucks have entered Gaza as against 500 on a daily basis earlier.

The Israeli strikes in the civilian-populated Jabaliya indicate the high toll that lies ahead as troops cut through densely built neighbourhoods. Israel has acknowledged the loss of 11 soldiers so far, including nine in a Hamas ambush on Wednesday.

The Israeli army was pushing to the outskirts of Gaza City, leaving ruined localities in its wake, while Internet and phone services were cut for several hours. Simultaneously, Hamas and Hezbollah continued to hit Israelis with drones, mortar shelling and small arms firing. Israel also intercepted a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis, who declared a war on Israel on Tuesday. An estimated eight lakh Palestinians have fled their homes and are living in abominable conditions, drinking brackish water mixed with sewage, according to Al Jazeera TV channel which is the only recognised media outlet in Gaza.

The TV channel also showed the flattened Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City with the exact toll not yet known. Israel said among those killed were also several militants, including a senior Hamas commander. Israeli officials say there is no alternative but to take out Gaza because of Hamas’ hundreds of kilometres of underground tunnels.

Jordan, Colombia and Chile recalled their envoys from Israel while Bolivia cut its diplomatic ties over the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza after Israel cut off fuel, medicines and water on October 7.

Of them, Jordan’s recall of its envoy and instructions to the Israeli envoy to stay away reflected the unease among even the staunchest allies of the United States.

The Israeli clampdown on fuel led to Gaza’s only hospital for cancer patients shutting down.

In a Congressional testimony interrupted by slogan shouting in favour of Palestine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “at some point, what would make the most sense is for an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority to have governance and ultimately security responsibility for Gaza”.

