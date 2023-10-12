First lot of Indians wishing to return from Israel to fly out on Thursday, no fares charged

PTI

Jerusalem, October 12

The first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens stranded in Israel will leave on Thursday evening from the Ben Gurion airport, sources said, amid the country's raging war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

About 230 Indians living in Israel will be leaving for India on a "first come first served" basis on the 9 pm flight on Thursday, sources told PTI.

This flight has been arranged to facilitate the return of those who were unable to do so because Air India had immediately suspended its flight on the day the fighting began on October 7, and its commercial operation remains suspended till now.

Those who are returning will not be paying any fare and the government is bearing the cost of their return.

Israel has vowed an unprecedented offensive against the Islamic militant group Hamas ruling Gaza after its fighters broke through the border fence and stormed into the country's south through air, land and sea on October 7.

On the sixth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 189 soldiers, were killed in Israel, a staggering toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria that lasted weeks. In Gaza, at least 1,200 people have been killed, according to authorities there.

Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007.

The Indian embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight, the mission posted on X.

"Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," it said.

The embassy's tweet followed a message on the same social media platform by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday announcing the launch of 'Operation Ajay'.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place," Jaishankar wrote.

"Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad", the external affairs minister stressed.

