First medical college comes up in Nagaland

New Delhi, October 14

In a span of just nine years, the number of MBBS seats in the country has increased from 64,000 to 1.6 lakh while that of the post-graduation seats has doubled, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday as he inaugurated the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) in Kohima, the first medical college in the northeastern state. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said it was a historic day for the people of Nagaland as a long-cherished dream of theirs was fulfilled. Mandaviya highlighted that the NIMSR is not just a medical college, but also a research institute. “It will not only fulfil the purpose of imparting medical education, but will also address the health issues of the Naga people,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment towards improving medical education in the country, Mandaviya said, “In a span of just nine years, the (number of) MBBS seats in India has increased from 64,000 to 1.6 lakh. Similarly, PG seats have also doubled in the last nine years.” In a word of encouragement for the students and other stakeholders, the Union Health Minister said they should not limit their scope of research within the national borders.

“We must encash on opportunities abroad as well,” he said. Mandaviya informed that the Centre has started foreign language courses in many medical education institutes, so that students can have an edge in getting jobs abroad. He said strengthening medical, nursing and pharmacy education in the country is an endeavour of the BJP-led Centre for the holistic development and expansion of the country’s health sector.

“The aim is to ensure that each citizen of India is able to get access to affordable and accessible healthcare across the country,” the minister said. He also highlighted the expansion of the Jan Aushadhi Kendras all over the country to improve access to quality and affordable medicines for all.

NIMSR, Kohima, is affiliated to the Nagaland University. It received the letter of permission for 100 MBBS students from academic year 2023-2024 from the National Medical Commission in April, paving the way to start the first medical college in Nagaland after 60 years of statehood. — PTI

Historic day It is a historic day for Nagaland. It will not only fulfil the purpose of imparting medical education, but will also address the health issues of people. — Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister, Nagaland

#Mansukh Mandaviya #MBBS