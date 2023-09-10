First meeting of ‘INDIA’ coordination committee on September 13

New Delhi, September 10
The first meeting of the 14-member Coordination Committee of ‘INDIA’ (India National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), the top decision making body of the Opposition bloc, would take place in Delhi on September 13.
Members of the Committee include Sharad Pawar (NCP) M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM) K C Venugopal (INC), etc.
In Wednesday’s meeting the Committee is expected to discuss various issues, including seat sharing and holding common programmes in states.
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a member of the Coordination Committee, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it on the very day the first meeting of the Committee is slated to be held.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Asia Cup: Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day
India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed Premad...
PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure
Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...
PM Modi conveys to Justin Trudeau country's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada
Both sides will continue to look at expanding existing coope...
G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president
Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...
PM Modi holds bilateral meets with French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, Canadian PM Trudeau
Discusses full range of India-Canada ties across different s...