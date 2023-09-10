First meeting of ‘INDIA’ coordination committee on September 13

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

The first meeting of the 14-member Coordination Committee of ‘INDIA’ (India National Democratic Inclusive Alliance), the top decision making body of the Opposition bloc, would take place in Delhi on September 13.

Members of the Committee include Sharad Pawar (NCP) M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM) K C Venugopal (INC), etc.

In Wednesday’s meeting the Committee is expected to discuss various issues, including seat sharing and holding common programmes in states.

TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a member of the Coordination Committee, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it on the very day the first meeting of the Committee is slated to be held.

#Sharad Pawar