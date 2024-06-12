First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 to July 3.

It will feature oath-taking by the newly elected members, election of the Speaker, President’s address and discussion thereon.

The session will end with PM Narendra Modi's reply to the President's address.

The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and will end on July 3, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rajya Sabha