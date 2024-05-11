Five detained Indian sailors leave Iran

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Iran has released five of the 16 male Indian sailors on a detained merchant ship and they departed the country on Thursday evening. “We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas,” posted the Indian Embassy in Iran on X.

The 16 male Indian crew members of the Israel-linked ‘MSC Aries’ were detained on April 13. “Their return is dependent on several factors, including their contractual obligations. But all of them are in good health. We are in touch with Iranian authorities also for their release,” the MEA had said.

The sole female cadet, Ann Tessa Joseph, had returned to her hometown Thrissur, Kerala, a day before it went to polls on April 19. She was received at the airport by the Regional Passport Officer.

