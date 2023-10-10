 Five states go to polls from November 7 to 30, results on December 3 : The Tribune India

  • Chhattisgarh
  • Five states go to polls from November 7 to 30, results on December 3

Five states go to polls from November 7 to 30, results on December 3

2-phase voting in Chhattisgarh | Single in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram

Five states go to polls from November 7 to 30, results on December 3


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 9

The Election Commission on Monday set the ball rolling for a crucial poll cycle announcing single-phase elections for the Assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana and voting in two phases for Left-wing extremism-infested Chhattisgarh.

Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (phase I) will go to the polls on November 7; Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (phase II) on November 17; Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

“Counting of votes in all states will be held on December 3 and the process of elections will conclude on December 5,” said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, signalling the start of the election season, which will be followed by the 18th General Election next year.

The BJP and the Congress, arch rivals in the Hindi heartland states of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, exuded confidence of victory, while Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said the ruling BRS would retain power in the state.

The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and hopes to retain both states to stay in contention as the principal Opposition force in the newly formed anti-BJP INDIA bloc, where several parties and leaders compete for primacy and attention. The Congress currently holds only four states on its own — Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka — and needs an electoral booster in the Assembly elections to go into the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with its chin up.

Real-time updates on seizures

Technology-based mechanism will be used for the first time during the Assembly elections to get real-time updates on seizure of cash, drugs and freebies offered to induce the electorate.

— Rajiv Kumar, CEC

The BJP hopes to retain MP, where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is facing an 18-year anti-incumbency, and is eyeing gains in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on account of Congress’ incumbency. Sources in the saffron party say it will better its 2018 performance in all three Hindi heartland states, which the Congress had won then. The BJP is also upbeat, given past trends where despite losing MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in 2018, the party went on to better its LS performance in 2019, clocking a vote percentage of 37.5 as against 31% in the 2014 elections. Of the 65 Lok Sabha seats in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP holds 61.These Assembly elections will also test Congress’ and BJP’s mettle as the parties face off in the majority of the 679 segments that go to the polls in five states.

In the 2019 LS polls, the Congress had won only 15 of the 186 seats where it directly rivalled the BJP.

CEC Kumar said 16.1 crore people were eligible to vote in 679 Assembly segments.

There are 60.2 lakh first-time voters. The CEC also announced 100% voter enrolment among 12 particularly vulnerable tribal groups.

The election will be significant as one-sixth of India’s Assembly segments — 679 out of 4,200 — will poll and a sixth of India’s voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise.

The EC said 940 checkpoints had been established for coordinated inter-agency action to prevent flow of money and drugs to curb inducements. Non-scheduled chartered flights would be monitored closely, he said, adding cargo movement through railways would also be checked.

In all, there will be 1.77 lakh polling stations, of which 1.01 lakh are fitted with webcast as per EC’s 50% webcast among all stations mandate.

Candidates with criminal antecedents will have to publish credentials in newspapers thrice and parties will need to explain why those with criminal past have been fielded, the CEC said, adding the idea was to let people make informed choices.

The Congress is likely to make caste census its big election pitch in the state polls, just as it made the old pension scheme the main plank in Karnataka and Himachal, winning both.

While the Congress Working Committee today unanimously endorsed the caste census nationally, the BJP accused the grand old party of dividing people.

#Chhattisgarh #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan #Telangana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada

2
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas covering World Cup leaves India amid backlash over old anti-India posts

4
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

5
India

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

6
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

7
World

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

8
Diaspora

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security amid threats after release of his latest movie 'Jawan'

10
India

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas

Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas

PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...

2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter

The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...

Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower

Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower

Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...

18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh

18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh

The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...


Cities

View All

Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to ‘moderate’ level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Morcha for release of 'Bandi Singhs': High Court puts Centre on notice

Remove golf practice area from park in week, MC tells Sec 4 RWA

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Firms violating anti-dust norms to face action: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi High Court to livestream court proceedings from tomorrow

Murder suspect held from Meerut

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer’s account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management