Flight attendant’s murder accused ‘dies’ in custody

PTI

Mumbai, September 8

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly killing flight attendant Rupal Ogrey, was found hanging in the Mumbai police’s custody in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Vikram Athwal was found hanging using a pair of pants as a noose inside the toilet of the Andheri police station, he said. It is a suspected case of suicide, the police official said.

Ogrey, 24, was found dead with her throat slit late Sunday night in a rented flat in Marol area of suburban Andheri.

