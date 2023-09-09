Flight attendant’s murder accused ‘dies’ in custody

Mumbai, September 8
A 40-year-old man, who was arrested for allegedly killing flight attendant Rupal Ogrey, was found hanging in the Mumbai police’s custody in the early hours of Friday, an official said.
Vikram Athwal was found hanging using a pair of pants as a noose inside the toilet of the Andheri police station, he said. It is a suspected case of suicide, the police official said.
Ogrey, 24, was found dead with her throat slit late Sunday night in a rented flat in Marol area of suburban Andheri.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days
BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...