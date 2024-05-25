Flight carrying 150 students from Kyrgyzstan lands in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 24

A flight carrying 150 students escaping mob violence in Kyrgyzstan landed in Delhi on Friday.

Speaking to The Tribune, students said though the situation had improved over the last two days, they chose to return as Bishkek medical schools had shifted to the online mode of classes.

“As soon as the online classes were started and we came to know that flights were being arranged, we made a dash for India,” said a student from Aligarh. “Our universities made transport arrangements to the airport with minimal charges and teachers and student contractors came to see us off. We generally get flights to India for over Rs 10,000, but the prices have now gone up as high as Rs 28,000. There is a huge rush at airports and boarding is taking hours. We almost missed our flight.”

Students claimed they had received written advisories from their universities warning them against giving interviews or posting on social media. They were told such acts would invite strict action and were even made to sign such undertakings.

Following the intervention of the Indian Embassy, the situation in Bishkek improved and many students, after being confined to their apartments since the May 18 violence, managed to step out.

“The situation in Bishkek is calm. However, upon request of Indian students, the embassy is working with medical universities in the Kyrgyz Republic to arrange for their transport to the nearest international airports. Students should contact their respective medical universities. In case of any problem, the embassy can be contacted at 0555710041 and 0555005538,” reads the latest statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan on its X handle.

The embassy has till date issued no statement on a video that viral, which showed a student, after dialling one of the helpline numbers, being asked to contact “their contractor”.

It was after The Tribune highlighted the issue that the Indian Embassy got in touch with contractors and universities and started meeting students. Following pressure from parents in India, online classes were started, allowing students to return home.

When contacted, an admission agent in Bishkek said, “How is it our responsibility? We take care of students admission, visas etc. But when the need arose, we helped them with essentials. Now that we have been asked by the embassy to step in, we are also arranging flights for them. We are admission agents, not students’ guardians.”

Get tough with travel agents: HC

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana HC has called for stronger regulatory mechanism to curb the activities of deceitful visa agents after making it clear that they are not only playing with the lives of the victims, but also making a mockery of “simple public aspirations”. The assertion came as the HC dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of an accused in a Ludhiana cheating case. Justice Anoop Chitkara attributed visa frauds, among other things, to youth's desperation for overseas opportunities. tns

