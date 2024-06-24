Flight safety at risk, AAI to curb use of laser lights near airports

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, June 23

Taking a serious view of the increasing instances of commonly available lasers being aimed at aircraft in the vicinity of airports, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has stepped up efforts to mitigate the menace as it directly impacts flight safety.

Hazardous effects AAI and other government studies show the exposure of aircrew to laser illumination may cause hazardous effects that could compromise safety by adversely interfering with the ability of the aircrew to carry out their responsibilities. AAI circular

Laser beam or bright light interference can cause discomfort, disorientation and distraction for pilots, which can lead to hazardous situation during critical flight phases like take-off, approach, landing and emergency manoeuvres.

In a communique issued recently to airport operators and air traffic services (ATS) providers across the country, the AAI has asked them to immediately report unauthorised laser illumination incidents through the established procedure in the Airport Information Management System.

The information is also to be immediately forwarded to the local administration and municipal authorities for taking appropriate action at their level in accordance with rules and regulations, as these government entities are entrusted to safeguard the safety and security of aviation operations affected by the acts of people and organistions within the vicinity of airports. “There has been a significant increase of unauthorised laser illumination of aircraft as well as the proliferation and increased sophistication of laser devices available to the public and other parties,” the circular states.

“AAI and other government studies show the exposure of aircrew to laser illumination may cause hazardous effects that could compromise safety by adversely interfering with the ability of the aircrew to carry out their responsibilities,” the circular adds.

Different types of laser lights are commonly used by the public. Some are employed by commercial organisations for advertising, illumination, etc. or by people for celebratory activities or simply for fun. Pointing the laser at an aircraft can also be inadvertent or unintentional.

Lasers can distract or startle aircrew. An unexpected laser or bright light could distract the pilot during night time operations. Further, as the light brightness increases, it starts to interfere with vision and the glare may make it difficult to see out of the windshield. Night vision starts to deteriorate and may be temporarily disrupted, with afterimages like a bright camera flash leaving temporary spots.

Air Traffic Control regards a laser illumination incident as an in-flight emergency until the aircrew reports otherwise.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.