Flour at Rs 27.5/kg: Govt starts sale of 'Bharat Atta'

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, November 6

The Centre today initiated the sale of subsidised ‘Bharat Atta’ at Rs 27.5 per kg through cooperative channels.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal flagged off 100 trucks loaded with flour, dal and onions at Kartavya Path here.

‘Bharat Atta’ will be distributed through cooperative institutions such as National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED), the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) and Kendriya Bhandar.

The minister said the initiative aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to not only shield consumers from inflation but also ensure that farmers received fair prices for their produce.

Under the Open Market Sale Scheme, over 2.5 lakh metric tonne wheat, priced at Rs 21.5 per kg, has been allocated to semi-government and cooperative organisations like Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF and NAFED for distribution.

The subsidised flour will be available at around 2,000 retail outlets nationwide and 800 mobile vans will deliver it directly to consumers.

The three agencies are already selling Bharat Dal (chana dal) at Rs 60 per kg and onions at Rs 25 per kg.

This is the second significant step taken by the Centre in the past few days.

#Bharat