Focus on small farmers, Chouhan tells scientists

New Delhi, June 22

Emphasising the need for India to become self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called upon agricultural scientists to prioritise the interests of small and marginal farmers.

Addressing a national seminar and alumni meet at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here, Chouhan highlighted that 86 per cent of Indian farmers were small and marginal farmers.

Stressing the importance of creating sustainable models that allow farmers with up to one hectare of land to earn a proper livelihood, the minister urged the scientific community to drive a revolution to achieve this goal.

Chouhan emphasised the need to adopt technological advancements to increase farmers’ income and meet changing demands. “Our agricultural policies and research must bring positive changes to the lives of small and marginal farmers,” he said.

He also outlined a vision to transform India into the world's food basket, capable of feeding the global population and boosting agricultural exports.

Chouhan also emphasised the integration of farmers with science, particularly through the Krishi Vigyan Kendra network.

