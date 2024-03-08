Focusing on safety and security of all Indians in Israel: MEA

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

India on Friday said it is focusing on ensuring the safety and security of all its citizens in Israel following the death of an Indian in that country in a missile attack reportedly launched by Hezbollah.

"We have over 18,000 caregivers and other professionals in Israel. Their safety and security is of prime concern to us," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Pat Nibin Maxwell, hailing from Kerala, was killed in the missile attack that hit an orchard at Galilee in northern Israel on March 4.

The missile was reportedly fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah militant outfit in support of Hamas.

After the death of Maxwell, the Indian embassy in Israel issued an advisory urging Indians, especially those working in or visiting border areas in north and south Israel, to relocate to safer areas.

Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Israel is doing its best to ensure the safety of all Indians in that country.

"They've opened a helpline. We have issued an advisory for their safety and security," he added.

Referring to the advisory, Jaiswal called on Indians in Israel to exercise caution.

"A helpline is there, if anybody needs help, they can contact the embassy," he said.

Asked about Israel looking at recruiting Indians to replace Palestinian workers following the Israel-Hamas conflict, Jaiswal said the government-to-government agreement for movement of people is still in the works.

