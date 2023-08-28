Fodder scam case: 52 awarded jail terms, 35 acquitted

Ranchi, August 28
A Special CBI court here on Monday sentenced 52 people to imprisonment of various terms, with the maximum being three years, in a case of the fodder scam.
Thirty-five others were acquitted in the case by Special CBI judge Vishal Srivastav.
The case is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 36.59 crore from Doranda treasury of unified Bihar. The amount was withdrawn between 1990 and 1995.
Lawyer Sanjay Kumar who represented several of the accused said the quantum of sentencing will be announced on September 1.
The scam in which crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries such as Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa was exposed in the 1990s when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.
RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad is one of the high-profile politicians who was convicted in the case. He is currently out on bail on the ground of ill health.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi discusses bilateral irritants, BRICS expansion with Russian President Putin over phone
Putin conveys to PM Modi his inability to attend G20, says R...
Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple
Authorities have denied permission for the yatra on Monday i...
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures
‘Race against time as focus is to make the rover cover as mu...
ISRO’s solar mission Aditya-L1 to be launched on September 2, says space agency
It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for obse...
Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant
Navdeep Kaur, her husband Damandeep and three other AIIMS do...