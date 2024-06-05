 Food delivery, e-commerce platforms unite to protect their delivery partners from heatwave : The Tribune India

Zomato establishes 450 rest points for delivery partners across the country, regardless of their company

"We also send out pre-emptive signals of upcoming heatwaves, and have introduced full-sleeve, dry-fit t-shirts for all delivery partners," informed CEO Rakesh Ranjan, Food Delivery, Zomato.



PTI

New Delhi, June 5

With large swathes of India being under the grip of heatwave and several cities recording temperatures above normal levels, food delivery and e-commerce platforms have come up with a slew of measures to shield their delivery partners from the scorching heat.

Food delivery platform Zomato has established 450 rest points for delivery partners across the country, regardless of their company. The rest points are equipped with comfortable seating, free drinking water, mobile charging points, and clean washroom facilities.

It has procured over 5 lakh units of refreshments, juices, and glucose that will be distributed to active delivery partners at more than 450 locations in over 250 cities.

“To address any health/medical emergency, a 15-minute ambulance and 24x7 SOS support is made available in over 530 cities for all delivery partners for immediate and prompt assistance, if needed.

“We also send out pre-emptive signals of upcoming heatwaves, and have introduced full-sleeve, dry-fit t-shirts for all delivery partners,” informed CEO Rakesh Ranjan, Food Delivery, Zomato.

The food delivery platform also urged its users on X to avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary.

Swiggy’s quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart runs over 900 recharge zones in high-demand areas, which offer rest areas, beverages, mobile phone charging points, and restrooms accessible to all delivery partners across the industry.

Blinkit, a quick commerce platform owned by Zomato, has integrated SOS support into the delivery partners’ app to provide quick assistance in case of medical emergencies.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the company is installing air coolers in the waiting areas of its stores to provide immediate relief from the heat.

All active delivery partners on both Zomato and Blinkit are insured under IPD cover up to Rs 1,00,000 and OPD cover up to Rs 5,000 for medical support at no extra cost, Ranjan added.

E-commerce platform Flipkart is also taking measures to protect its wishmasters (delivery workforce) from the torrid summer.

“Flipkart’s supply chain forms the backbone of our business. As an employee-first organisation that prioritises a culture of care. We are ensuring that our last-mile executives are consistently provided access to the right resources.

“During the current summer season, a few additional inclusions in the daily routine of our wishmasters include the distribution of glucose beverages, provision of additional fans and coolers across facilities, and facilitating summer safety management briefings to ensure heatwave advisories are adhered to,” said Prajakta Kanaglekar, Vice President and HR Leader at Flipkart.

